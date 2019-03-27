Did Salman perform first Umrah?

Web Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The social media was abuzz when the report surfaced on it.

The report has not been confirmed by any relevant sources.

The report says that this is the first time Salman Khan has taken off to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The video of the actor went viral as he landed in Saudi Arabia. In the video, Salman Khan can be witnessed in his casual look as always.

According to some reports, Salman Khan visited Saudi Arabia to a film festival in Dhahran. He reached Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend a film festival, that was being held in the King Abdulaziz Culture Centre, Ithra.

Saudi Arabi’s English Daily, Saudi Gazette reported, “For the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, renowned Bollywood Star Salman Khan was a guest on “The Evening with the Stars” event, one of many activities on the Sharqiah Season.”