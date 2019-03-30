Doctors concerned about Nawaz abnormal heart rhythm

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent medical checkup on Saturday in Sharif medical city where his medical reports revealed abnormal heart rhythms.

According to details garnered, doctors expressed concern for the health of PMLN supremo, who’s left artery was not functioning properly. Doctors proposed the use of pace maker and ICD to control the abnormal heart rhythms.

Nawaz Sharif was brought to Sharif medical city for various tests. Medical examiners tested Nawaz Sharif‘s eyes to check the effects of Diabetes on his eyes.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the abnormal heart rhythms was a cause for great concern and doctors recommended the Cardiac holter monitoring test and Electrocardiograph (ECG) tests that will be conducted next week.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case, on medical grounds for a period of six weeks against surety bonds of Rs5 million.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa presided over a three-member bench including Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The apex court while granting bail for medical treatment barred him from leaving the country.

Nawaz Sharif faces seven years imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption; he also faces disqualification and a bar from holding public office for 10 years. —NNI