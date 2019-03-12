ECC approves Ramazan Relief Package for low income groups

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved two billion rupees Ramazan Relief Package for the low income groups.

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting.

The Committee also approved supplementary grant amounting 16.976 million rupees for the Textile Division.

It also approved Supplementary Grant of 7415.486 million rupees for Finance Division in favour of Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Projects, and Technical Supplementary Grant of 562 million rupees and Supplementary Grant of 742.531 million rupees for SAP Software License Payment.

The Economic Coordination Committee gave approval of Supplementary Grant of one billion rupees for Federal Board of Revenue to boost its revenue collection capacity.

In order to pay the outstanding dues to the legal heirs of deceased employees of Pakistan Steel Mills on account of Provident Fund, Gratuity and Payroll, the Committee approved grant for the purpose which will help address the problems of the legal heirs of deceased employees.