ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved release of funds for rehabilitation of temporary dislocated persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan.

Its meeting was held in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Asad Umer in the chair.

The meeting approved technical support grant of 202.637 million for CADD and 12.409 millions for Pakistan Chairs abroad in favor of ministry of federal education and professional training.