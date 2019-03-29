ECP asks voters to transfer vote on CNIC address by March 31

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked the eligible voters to transfer their vote on their permanent or temporary address written on their computerized national identity card (CNIC) by March 31.

According to an official of the ECP, votes would be considered as ineffective of all those voters who failed to transfer their votes on CNIC address with the ECP under the law.

He said that the commission had extended the previous date of December 31 as last date for transferring of votes as per CNIC address and asked the citizens to avail this opportunity and submit their forms with the respective district election commissioner, registration officer or assistant registration officer.

He said keeping in view the situation and to ensure the right of exercise of casting votes, the ECP while exercising its powers under article 219 (A) of Constitution of Pakistan and section 36 of Elections Act 2017, had issued orders for review of electoral rolls.

He said the decision would help all those voters who could not transfer their votes or register them as voters on CNIC address.

He said that estimated eight percent to 10 percent votes of eligible voters were registered with ECP’s electoral rolls other than the CNIC address.

He said during review process of electoral rolls, the commission would point out all those votes registered with other addresses and transfer these votes on CNIC temporary or permanent address.

He said that during the process, a facility is being offered to voters to transfer their vote on CNIC address with their own choice of temporary or permanent address.

He said that voters could register or transfer their votes in respective constituencies till issuing of schedule of national, provincial or local government elections.

He added after issuing of schedule, there would be no chance of inclusion in voters’ lists.

The official said now voters could get information by sending CNIC number to ECP’s SMS service 8300.

He asked them to contact their respective district office of ECP to ensure registering as voter on CNIC address.

He added that all ECP district information office would remain open on Saturday and Sunday (March 30 and 31) for the purpose.—NNI