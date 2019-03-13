ECP disqualifies Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Arshad Vohra as deputy mayor of Karachi.

The decision came on a petition instituted by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) seeking to de-seat Vohra for switching loyalty to the Mustafa Kamal-led party.

The PSP leader was elected as chairman of Union Council-49 of Karachi’s central district. A five-member bench under the stewardship of ECP chief Sardar Raza heard the petition.

The then MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar had gone to the electoral body seeking disqualification of Vohra under the Local Government Act 2013.

He contended that Vohra elected as deputy mayor on MQM-P ticket and he did not relinquish his office after changing loyalty to PSP, which is sheer violation of the constitutional laws. Sattar demanded the ECP to issue a notification of Vohra’s disqualification immediately.—NNI