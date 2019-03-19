‘Egg boy’ to get free concert tickets for life

Web Desk: This Australian teenager has become a global hero and internet sensation for egging an Australian senator. His move seems to have changed his life for good after his heroic act of protesting the politician’s extremist views.

The teenager Will Connolly cracked an egg on senator Fraser Anning’s head during a media conference in Melbourne. He has been applauded for his act.

Now, the egg boy has been offered free tickets for a lifetime for not just bands like The Amity Affliction and Violent Soho but also hip hop festival Rolling Loud.

The boy said after the incident, “You’ll get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time. I learnt the hard way.”

Moreover, since Saturday, his Instagram followers has garnered over 400,000 while also having a GoFundMe page launched for him which has accumulated over $40,000.