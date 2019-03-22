Eight Pakistanis martyred in mosque attacks laid to rest in Christchurch

ISLAMABAD: Eight Pakistanis martyred in last week’s terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand were laid to rest at a local graveyard in Christchurch on Friday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said.

More than 20 family members flew from Pakistan to join in the last rituals of the martyrs. Their travel was facilitated by the Pakistan Foreign Office and the New Zealand government, Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The body of Syed Areeb Ahmed, who was among the nine Pakistanis martyred in the terrorist attack, would be repatriated to Pakistan in the next few days. His family is being kept informed, the spokesperson added.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner and the High Commission staff is in Christchurch to continue assistance to the bereaved families, Dr Faisal informed.

He added that the funeral was attended by more than 5,000 people, of whom there were about 1,500 Muslims who came from all over New Zealand.

Thousands gathered to remember the 50 people martyred by a lone white supremacist gunman at two mosques in Christchurch last Friday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led the mourners gathered at a park in front of the Al Noor Mosque, where most of the victims died, for a prayer followed by two minutes of silence.

Azaan broadcast across NZ as world marks a week since Christchurch massacre

The prime minister was accompanied in the Christchurch prayers with community leaders and other foreign dignitaries.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, the suspected white supremacist who was living in Dunedin, on New Zealand’s South Island, has been charged with murder following the attack.

He was remanded without a plea and is due back in court on April 5, when police said he was likely to face more charges.

Twenty-eight people wounded in the attacks remain in hospital, six in intensive care.

Most victims were migrants or refugees from countries such as Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

