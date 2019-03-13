Ethiopia to send black boxes to Europe as questions mount over crash

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia said Wednesday it would send the black boxes from last weekend’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash to Europe for analysis as demand grew for urgent answers over the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The second deadly crash involving the plane type in less than six months prompted governments worldwide to ban Boeing’s bestselling jet from their airspace.

The move has heaped pressure on the US aerospace giant to provide proof the plane is safe.

In Ethiopia, distraught families wept and lit candles as they visited the deep black crater where the plane smashed into a field, killing 157 passengers and crew, an AFP correspondent said.

Ethiopian Airlines said it would decide by Thursday which country would examine the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder recovered from ill-fated Flight ET 302, spokesman Asrat Begashaw told AFP.

“We are going to send it to Europe, but the country is not specified yet,” said Asrat. —AFP