EU envoy lauds govt’s efforts to reduce carbon footprints

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said Pakistan’s new renewable energy policy will significantly help reduce carbon foot prints by increasing clean and green energy share to sixty percent.

He was talking to EU Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Omar Ayub said the government has planned increasing share of renewable energy to thirty percent till year 2030. The share of hydel component in energy mix is also near thirty percent.

He said this implies that by year 2030, more than sixty percent of country’s electricity will be from clean and green resources.

He said a seminar on energy conservation is being planned next month. He said our efforts towards energy conservation will also help further reduce the carbon emissions.

The Minister for Power said Pakistan per capita energy consumption pattern is indicating high demand in the near future offering huge investment opportunities in power generation, transmission and distribution with competitive return on investment.

The EU Ambassador appreciated the government’s efforts to reduce carbon footprints. He said the investors in EU are closely following Pakistan energy markets. He said that EU is organizing renewable energy workshop in May for Pakistan.