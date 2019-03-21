EU leaders to discuss stronger shield against Chinese influence

BRUSSELS: The European Union will weigh a more defensive strategy on China on Thursday, signaling a possible end to the unfettered access Chinese business has enjoyed in Europe but which Beijing has failed to reciprocate.

Caught between a new U.S.-Chinese rivalry for economic and military power, EU leaders will try to find an elusive middle path during a summit dinner in Brussels, the first time they have discussed at the highest level how to deal with Beijing.

But despite the stance Brussels wants to foster, Italy — where euroskeptics share power — prepared to receive Chinese President Xi Jinping for a visit during which he was expected to sign major bilateral trade deals with Rome.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of a “European awakening” that China is seeking to produce sophisticated products that will compete with those made in Europe. The EU’s trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom, a Swedish liberal, meanwhile argued that the international economic order had changed.

“Since the beginning of my mandate I’ve been calling for a real awareness and for the defense of European sovereignty,” Macron told reporters as he arrived for the summit. “I’d say that finally we have it for an issue as important as China.”

With China’s Xi starting a tour of France and Italy, EU leaders — who have often been divided over China — want to present a united front ahead of an EU-China summit on April 9.

According to a draft April summit statement seen by Reuters, the EU is seeking deadlines for China to make good on trade and investment pledges that have been repeatedly pushed back.

That was the message delivered to State Councillor Wang Yi by EU foreign ministers on Monday. It marked a shift toward what EU diplomats say is a more “assertive and competitive mindset”.

“In the past, it has been extremely difficult for the EU to formulate a clear strategy on China, and past policy documents have not been strategically coherent,” said Duncan Freeman at the EU-China Research Centre at the College of Europe. “There is now a clear effort to do that.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign to warn against Huawei telecommunications equipment in next-generation wireless networks has also accelerated EU discussions about its position, although the bloc is keen to avoid protectionist measures.

Malmstrom said Europe often agreed with the United States on what problems were, but not always on the cure — including U.S. tariffs on EU imports and Washington’s trade war with Beijing.

“It is tempting to try to lock out China, to decouple rather than to discipline. That might work in the short term. But the long term requires a deeper fix, systemic reforms built to last,” she said, urging transatlantic cooperation on the issue.

The deepest tensions lie around China’s slowness to open up its economy, Chinese takeovers in critical sectors in the EU and an impression that Beijing has not stood up for free trade.—Reuters