European Parliament agrees cut to emissions from new cars

STRASBOURG: The European Parliament on Monday approved a plan to slash carbon dioxide emissions from new cars in Europe in an effort to jump start cleaner vehicles to fight climate change.

The law, which was previously negotiated by EU member states, fixes a 37.5 percent carbon dioxide reduction target for 2030 compared with 2021.

Emissions from new vans will have to be 31 percent lower than in 2021.

With 521 votes, MEPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of the limit during a plenary session in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

The final limit was a hard won compromise between parliament, which had originally asked for 40 percent in CO2 cuts, and German-backed member states that pushed for 35 percent.

“We achieved this legislation, despite fierce opposition from the car industry and certain member states, which refused to acknowledge the opportunities that stem from a more ambitious target,” said MEP Miriam Dalli, who introduced the law.

The automobile industry had strongly rallied against the move warning that it could affect jobs. Environmentalists said the cap fell short of what was needed to slow global warming that is caused by CO2 emissions. —AFP