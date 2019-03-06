Home / Sports / Football / Ex-Man Utd Dutch international Stam named next Feyenoord boss

Ex-Man Utd Dutch international Stam named next Feyenoord boss

Stam, 46, who lifted the 1999 Champions League title in a three-year spell with United as well as winning 66 caps for the Netherlands during his playing days, will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the De Kuip in Rotterdam.