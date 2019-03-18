Facebook removed 1.5 million videos of New Zealand incident

Web Desk: Facebook said it has removed 1.5 million videos from the shooting rampage at two mosques in Christchurch within 24 hours of the attack.

In a statement, Mia Garlick, spokeswoman for Facebook New Zealand, said that the company continues to “work around the clock to remove violating content from our site, using a combination of technology and people.” Of the 1.5 million videos of the massacre, filmed by a body-worn camera on the perpetrator almost in the style of a video game, 1.2 million were blocked at upload.

In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload… — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) March 17, 2019

Facebook’s statement came after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a Sunday news conference that there were “further questions to be answered” by Facebook and other social media sites over their response to the events.

Ardern said that her country had done as much as it could to “remove or seek to have removed some of the footage” circulated in the aftermath of the attack, but that ultimately it has been “up to those platforms.”

Friday morning in New Zealand, shooter Brenton Tarrant’s live-streamed his assault, from the time he started driving over to Al Noor Mosque to the moments when he fired his first shots.

Many hours later, and long after he and other suspects had been arrested, others were still uploading the video to YouTube and other online video platforms.

A Washington Post search of keywords related to the event, such as “New Zealand,” surfaced a long list of videos, many of which were lengthy and uncensored views of the massacre.

And though Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have all removed Tarrant’s accounts, dozens of archived versions remain available, along with the links and videos he shared.