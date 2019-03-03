Home / Latest / Farooq Abdullah for early resumption of Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir conflict

Farooq Abdullah for early resumption of Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir conflict

The people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K ) would be the primary beneficiaries of the initiative, he said addressing a meeting at his party’s headquarters in occupied Srinagar, according to reports reaching here from across the Line of Control.