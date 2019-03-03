Farooq Abdullah for early resumption of Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir conflict

MIRPUR (AJK): Former chief minister of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday reiterated the need of starting a result oriented and time bound dialogue between Pakistan and India.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K ) would be the primary beneficiaries of the initiative, he said addressing a meeting at his party’s headquarters in occupied Srinagar, according to reports reaching here from across the Line of Control.

Dr. Farooq said his late father Sheikh Abdullah was of the opinion that the greater interaction between Pakistan and India would benefit the people of state the most. “Our party still deems Indo-Pak friendship essential to a peaceful Sub-continent.

“I impress upon the sane voices in both the countries to push their respective governments to initiate a result- oriented dialogue process for the greater good of the two nations. The bonhomie between the two nuclear powered nations is the key to peace in J&K.”

Dr Farooq urged both India and Pakistan to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement and make borders peaceful.

Peaceful ties between India and Pakistan would help the Sub-continent achieve a multitude of development goals in all vital sectors, he underlined.

Dr Farooq while denouncing the option of war said, “Both soldiers and civilians suffer in the times of war. The consequences of war and conflict are beyond killings. I am hopeful that the state of affairs between both the countries is moving towards betterment with each passing day.”

“Besides it is incumbent upon world leaders to impress upon both India and Pakistan to stop hostilities and improve ties,” he added.—APP