Father takes bullet in back to save sons in attack

Web Desk: A Dubai-based New Zealander of Iraqi origin took a bullet in his back while trying to protect his two sons during the devastating terrorist attack at the Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, report Gulf News.

Adeeb Sami heads the Al Ain and Oman operations of engineering consultancy Aecom Middle East, dived over his sons Abdullah, 29, and Ali, 23.

“My dad is a real hero. He got shot in the back near his spine in an attempt to shield my brothers but he didn’t let anything happen to them,” Adeeb’s daughter, Heba, 30, told Gulf News.

Adeeb was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery to extract the bullet.

Heba said she has been in touch with her family and is relieved to know that her father is out of danger.

“I spoke to dad. He sounded weak and appeared inconsolable.”