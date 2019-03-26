Fathers who smoke may harm their babies

Web Desk: Father-to-be who smoke may increase the baby’s risk of developing congenital heart defects, the leading cause of stillbirth, found a study.

Congenital heart affects eight in 1,000 babies born worldwide. Prognosis and quality of life continue to improve with innovative surgeries, but the effects are still lifelong. The findings, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, suggest that fathers-to-be should quit smoking.

“Fathers are a large source of secondhand smoke for pregnant women, which appears to be even more harmful to unborn children than women smoking themselves,” said Jiabi Qin, from Central South University in China.

“Smoking is teratogenic, meaning it can cause developmental malformations. The association between prospective parents smoking and the risk of congenital heart defects has attracted more and more attention with the increasing number of smokers of childbearing age,” said Qin.

According to researchers, this was the first meta-analysis to examine the relationships between paternal smoking and maternal passive smoking and the risk of congenital heart defects in offspring. Previous analyses have focused on women smokers. “In fact, smoking in fathers-to-be and exposure to passive smoking in pregnant women are more common than smoking in pregnant women,” Qin said.

All types of parental smoking were associated with the risk of congenital heart defects, with an increase of 74% for men smoking, 124% for passive smoking in women, and 25% for women smoking compared to no smoking exposure.

This was also the first review to examine smoking at different stages of pregnancy and risk of congenital heart defects.

“Women should stop smoking before trying to become pregnant to ensure they are smoke-free when they conceive,” said Qin.

“Staying away from people who are smoking is also important. Employers can help by ensuring that workplaces are smoke-free,” he said.

“Doctors and primary healthcare professionals need to do more to publicize and educate prospective parents about the potential hazards of smoking for their unborn child,” said Qin.