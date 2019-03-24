Fawad calls for develop Pakistan on pattern as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the nation would have to show dedication to develop Pakistan on the pattern as envisioned by its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the address of Quaid-e-Azam at the constituent Assembly provided a base to Pakistan’s ideology.

Fawad Chaudhry said the journey towards development is underway and the country would prosper in times to come.

He said Pakistan, having a bright future, would emerge as a proud nation in the world.

Replying to a question, the Information Minister said the establishment of the Council of Islamic Ideology is meant for the codification of Islamic laws to develop Pakistan as a modern Islamic state.

Replying to another question about Pakistan Peoples Party’s protest in front of the NAB office in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said it was not a peaceful protest, and the government handled the protesters lawfully.