Fawad stresses need to amend some NAB laws

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has stressed the need to amend some laws of the National Accountability Bureau besides capacity building of its staff.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Law Minister has held several meetings with the opposition parties as the government needs opposition support to change the NAB laws.

The Information Minister said that the incumbent government has nothing to do with the affairs of NAB.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhry said the government will bring the banned outfits in the national mainstream by adopting a three-dimensional policy – economically, politically and administratively.

Fawad Chaudhry said opposition leaders, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are on board in this connection.