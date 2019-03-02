Resolution seeking Nobel prize for PM submitted in NA: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khan be given Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution towards peace in the region.

The resolution said Imran Khan played a sagacious role in de-escalating tension between Pakistan and India which was created due to the war mongering attitude of Indian leadership.

It noted that the aggression manifested by the Indian leadership had brought the two nuclear weapon states to the brink of war, endangering the lives of tens of millions of people on both sides of the border.

The resolution said that this situation was averted due to proactive and deft handling of the situation by Prime Minister Imran Khan.