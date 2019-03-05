Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Following a controversial statement against the Hindu community, Provincial Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was removed from his post over his derogatory remarks against the Hindu community, reports said Tuesday.

As per details, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar summoned explanation from the provincial minister and said that the government was being criticized following his remarks.

Chohan had earlier claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had not sought resignation from him. The provincial minister told that the chief minister had summoned explanation from him over his anti-Hindu remarks and he has clarified his stance.

“I was referring to [Indian PM] Narendra Modi, RAW and India media,” Chohan had said earlier today while speaking to a private television channel. “The remarks weren’t meant for any person in Pakistan. My message was for Indians. I didn’t demean any religion. The things I said are a part of Hindutva. I said things that are a part of their religion,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take action against Fayyazul Hassan Chohan over the controversial statement he delivered against a minority community.

Chohan’s derogatory statement against the Hindu community irked the Prime Minister who directed provincial authorities to ask the Punjab Information Minister to tender his resignation.

PM Khan issued strict directives to federal and provincial ministers, saying that such statements will not be tolerated anymore which hurt sentiments of believers of any religion.

Punjab CM House spokesperson Shehbaz Gill confirmed that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has met Chohan and accepted his resignation.

Gill on behalf of the Punjab government expressed dissociation with the derogatory statement of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and expressed complete solidarity with the Hindu community.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is famed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firebrand who had been criticised many times for his controversial remarks on different occasions including derogatory remarks against Pakistani artists.

The PTI leader referred to the Hindu community as “cow urine-drinking people” at a recent press conference. “We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Ali’s (AS) bravery, the flag of Hazrat Umar’s valor (AS).”

However, Chohan’s statement drew ire of government officials when he delivered sensitive remarks against Hindu believers while addressing a presser over Pakistan-India escalation.

Citing the expected consequences of his irresponsible statement, Chohan in a statement tendered an apology to the Hindu community, explaining that he had made such remarks while addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I was addressing the Indian prime minister, military and media.”

Taking strong exception to Chohan’s ‘derogatory and insulting’ remarks against the Hindu community, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had also slammed Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan after his comments and hinted at taking action against him. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq promised that strict action will be taken against the provincial minister.

“The derogatory and insulting remarks against the Hindu community by Fayyaz Chohan the Punjab Info Minister demand strict action. PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone. Action will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister,” Naeemul Haq wrote on Twitter.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said, “Absolutely condemn this. No one has the right to attack anyone else’s religion. Our Hindu citizens have given sacrifices for their country. Our PM’s msg is always of tolerance & respect & we cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred.”

Finance Minister Asad Umar said, “Hindus of Pakistan are as much a part of the fabric of the nation as I am. Remember the flag of Pakistan is not just green….its not complete without the white which represents the minorities. Quaide Azam’s whole struggle was for a country free of discrimination.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal stated, “Pakistan proudly owns the white in the flag as much as the green, values contributions of the Hindu community & honours them as our own.” Pakistan proudly owns the white in the flag as much as the green, values contributions of the Hindu community & honours them as our own.—NNI