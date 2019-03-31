FBR extended returns filing date to 30th April

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2018 till30th April, 2019.

The date of filing of returns for companies, individuals and association of persons is also extended to 30thApril, 2019.

The FBR took this decision in view of numerous representations by various trade bodies and organizations along-with other taxpayers seeking extension in the date of filing of returns for Tax Year 2018.

All persons, who have not yet filed their returns, are urged to take advantage of this opportunity. It goes without saying that FBR has extensive plans to pursue and legally proceed against those persons who are liable to file returns but don’t file it by this extended date. —NNI