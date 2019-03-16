FBR extends date for filing of Income Tax Returns till March 31

Federal Board of Revenue has extended the last date of filing of Income Tax Returns and Statements for the Tax Year 2018 till 31st of this month.

According to a press release issued by FBR, the decision has been taken on demand of various trade bodies, organizations and other taxpayers.

All those persons who have not yet filed their tax returns, have been urged to take advantage of this opportunity.

FBR has extensive plans to pursue and legally proceed against those persons who are liable to file returns but do not file it by this extended date.