Finance Minister discusses fiscal, structural reforms with IMF

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said the government would continue to address the macroeconomic imbalances and would take necessary corrective measures in this regard.
He was talking to IMF Mission Chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo in Islamabad today (Tuesday).
They discussed all issues including fiscal, monetary, structural reforms and energy sector.
The Minister briefed about the steps taken by the government for improving the economy of the country.
He also informed that the structural reforms and other economic initiatives introduced by the government were yielding desired results.