First Meeting of Political Parties Forum on CPEC held

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Political Parties Forum on China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) would further enhance mutual understanding and reinforce collective commitment to create a favourable environment for CPEC.

He made these remarks in his keynote speech at the First Meeting of the Political Parties Forum on CPEC held here.

The meeting was organised by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee at Diaoyutai State Guest House here.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood , along with Song Tao, Minister International Department of the CPC Central Committee, co-chaired the forum.

The Foreign Minister and the Minister IDCPC also delivered their keynote speeches.

Addressing the Forum, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood said that the platform would further strengthen the consensus between our two countries and reinforce our time-tested bilateral relations.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister Song Tao said that CPEC is the flagship project of BRI and the Forum would enhance people-to-people contacts and apprehend new trends for people-centric development in the region.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, and Chairman Senate CPEC Committee Senator Sherry Rehman led delegations of PTI, PML-N, and PPP, respectively. Governor Balochistan Province Amanullah Khan led a combined delegation of political parties from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including representatives of ANP, NP, JUI-F, BAP, BNP, PPP, PTI and PkMAP.

Representatives from IDCPC, NDRC, EXIM Bank, SOEs, think tanks and media also attended the forum from Chinese side.

During the forum, stakeholders from both sides exchanged in-depth views on the development of CPEC and its future trajectory.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Sherry Rehman, Governor Balochistan Ammanullah Khan, Jan Mohammad, Province Omar Ahmadzai, Shagufta Malik, Mohammad Akbar, Nasrullah Khan Barach, and Mahmood Ahmad shared views from Pakistan side.

Participants of the Forum expressed fullest support to the upcoming Second Forum of the Belt and Road Initiative that will be held in Beijing next month.

At the end of the forum, all stakeholders unanimously adopted ‘Beijing Declaration’.

The participants reiterated their unwavering commitment to CPEC. They agreed to further enhance intra-party exchanges, discussions and cooperation.

They rejected negative propaganda against CPEC, which is an inclusive project of win-win cooperation, mutual development and prosperity.

The next meeting of the Forum would be held in Pakistan.—APP