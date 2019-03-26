First woman who win Abel prize for maths

Web Desk: A professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin and current visitor at the Institute for Advanced Study, Karen Uhlenbeck, was honored with the Abel Prize for mathematics, known as Nobel Prize for math, she also awarded a cash prize of about $700,000.

This is the first time a woman has won the prestigious award.

Uhlenbeck learned that she had won on 17 March, after a friend called and told her that the academy was trying to contact her. “I was completely amazed,” she told Nature. “It was totally out of the blue.”

The academy announced the award on 19 March.