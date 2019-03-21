Five Indonesian couples whipped for holding hands

Web Desk: A group of unmarried couples were whipped in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Thursday after they were caught behaving amorously.

The five couples flogged Thursday received between four and 22 strokes from a rattan cane outside a mosque in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, after they served several months in prison.

Religious police caught the amorous couples cuddling and holding hands.

Hundreds of spectators, including children, watched as a masked sharia officer lashed the offenders as they winced in pain.

“We hope in the future there will be no more cases like this — it’s embarrassing,” said religious officer Safriadi, who goes by one name.

Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has called for it to end, but the practice has wide support among Aceh’s population.