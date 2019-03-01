Five legendary actors who failed to win an Oscar

Web Desk: Oscar is regarded as the highest film award. Winning an Oscar means you’ve made it in Hollywood.

Although the Academy Awards have honored countless artists in previous years, they have somehow managed to ignore some deserving legends.

Here is the list of 5 legendary and deserving actors who never won an Oscar.

Tom Cruise

He is known for his action movies like Mission Impossible and Top Gun. The actor has received critical acclaim for his performance in the likes of Born on the Fourth of July, Valkyrie, Magnolia and Jerry Maguire. Sadly, despite his praiseworthy work, he never won an Oscar.

Robert Downey Jr

From Iron Man to Sherlock Holmes, Robert Downey Jr has proved he can carry out any role. It is surprising that he has only been able to contend for an acting Oscar twice, and he missed out both times.

Jonny Depp

Arguably the most innovative actor in Hollywood, Johnny Depp is known for being something of an acting chameleon. He garnered critical and commercial acclaim for his roles like Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd and of course, Jack Sparrow but wasn’t awarded by the Academy for any.

Glenn Close

She’s had seven nominations for acting in a career spanning nearly four decades but never managed to win an Oscar.

Charlie Chaplin

Probably the biggest legend of them all, Charlie Chaplin didn’t win an Oscar for either direction or acting.