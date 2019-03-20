FM lauds Chinese consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project saying the mega project is contributing to the country’s economic development and prosperity.

He was talking to Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Communist Party of China Yang Jiechi in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the deliberations in the first Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and China, reflecting complete convergence of views on issues of mutual interest.

He appreciated Chinese consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Yang Jiechi stated that Pakistan-China relationship was time-tested and an example in inter-state relations.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has injected a fresh impetus to bilateral economic cooperation.

He assured the Foreign Minister of his full support in building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.

Yang Jiechi appreciated Pakistan’s role in combating terrorism and its efforts for regional peace, especially in South Asia.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s support for reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.