FM Qureshi again invites opposition to cooperate on national issues

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again invited the opposition to sit with the government and cooperate on issues of national importance.

Talking to media persons in Multan Sunday, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan is facing various challenges on external front, including, Indian aggression, attempts to isolate Pakistan at international level and efforts to push Pakistan from grey list into black list of Financial Action Task Force.

The Foreign Minister said the situation demands that the government and the opposition should set aside their differences and cooperate on these issues.

He said incumbent government is not in favour of deal or relaxation as it strongly believes that things should move forward as per law.

He said the National Accountability Bureau is an independent institution which is taking action against corrupt elements without any prejudice.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif to avoid narrow thinking and show more responsibility for country’s interest.

Responding to a question, he said that Sindh government is neglecting its opposition in distribution of funds.

Regarding recently launched ‘Ehsas’ programme by PTI government, foreign Minister hoped that it would serve the poor in amicable way.

To a question about South Punjab province, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said south Punjab province is not a slogan but it is need of the hour. He said it is very difficult to run a province having 120 million population.

Foreign Minister said Government has decided to appoint Pakistan’s High Comissioner to India Sohail Mahmood as new Foreign Secretary. He said Sohail Mahmood will assume his office on 16th of the next month after the superannuation of incumbent foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua.

Recognizing the services of Tehmina Junjua, he said, the people and government of Pakistan appreciate her integrity and ability. —NNI