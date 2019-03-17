FM Qureshi leaves for China to discuss CPEC, bilateral relations with Chinese leaders

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is visiting China from March 17 to 20, 2019 for First Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Both sides will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations including CPEC. Both sides shall also discuss the regional situation and cooperation at multilateral fora.

The Foreign Minister will also address Political Parties Forum on CPEC and participate in ruling parties’ dialogue between PTI and CPC during the visit. He will also call on Chinese leadership.

The Foreign Minister’s visit will add momentum to close and broad-based bilateral ties and will reinforce efforts to deepen economic engagement under CPEC. —NNI