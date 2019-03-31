FM Qureshi opposes changing name of BISP

MULTAN: Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi has opposed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Talking to the media persons in Multan on Sunday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he personally don’t support the idea of changing BISP’s name.

He said that the amendment would require taking into consideration legal and constitutional matter.

The Foreign Minister said that the decision was drawn upon the demands of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Makhdoom Mohsin.

He revealed that the point raised by the GDA was that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had been exploiting late Benazir Bhutto’s name.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had criticized PPP leader Khursheed Shah for ‘selling the names of Benzair and Bhutto,’ saying “Khursheed Shah should remember his wrongdoings and stop selling the names of Benazir and Bhutto. Shah has the biggest part in the destruction of national institutions.”—INP