FM urges leaders of opposition parties to cooperate with govt in resolving issues

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Husain Qureshi has urged leaders of opposition parties to cooperate with government in resolving the issues faced to the country.

Talking to newsmen in Multan on Sunday, he said leaders of the political parties should set aside their political differences and play their positive role in security matters of the country.

The Foreign Minister said despite different kinds of challenges, the incumbent government is trying to bring the country on the way of development.

Shah Mahmood informed that after the retirement of foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, Sohail Mahmood is being appointed as new foreign secretary.