Former Indian general acknowledges that ISPR outclassed Indian army in information war

Speaking at a seminar organized by International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, he acknowledged that ISPR outclassed the Indian army in information war.

He said I give full marks to Pakistan for the manner in which it has played out the information strategy. The ISPR did an outstanding work for Pakistan.

The Ex-Indian General, who also served as the General Officer Commanding of Indian Army’s 15 Corps in Occupied Kashmir, said that ISPR brilliantly performed its work for Pakistan by ensuring detailed alienation of Kashmiris against Indian armed forces.

He accused Bharatiya Janata Party’s-led government for carrying out attack in Pulwama in occupied Kashmir, saying that he was aware of the fact that the Pulwama-like incident is inevitable due to the Indian government’s lack of understanding of the conflict.

About Kashmir dispute, the former Indian Army’s General said use of force could not solve the Kashmir dispute, and India would eventually come to give up the muscular power in Occupied Kashmir.