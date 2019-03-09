Home / World / Former TV news anchor set to become first Druze woman in Israel’s parliament

Former TV news anchor set to become first Druze woman in Israel's parliament

Gadeer Mreeh, who is running for the centrist Blue and White party led by former armed forces chief Benny Gantz, is all but guaranteed a seat in the Knesset in an election system where voters choose from a list of candidates. Gantz is the main opponent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.