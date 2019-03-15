Four Pakistanis injured in Christchurch terror attack, five missing: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that resulted in loss of forty nine innocent lives and critical injury to 20 others.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, in a statement, said the people and government of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people and government of New Zealand, the bereaved families and the affected community at this difficult moment.

He said we express our deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives, and pray for quick recovery of the wounded.

The Spokesperson added that Pakistan views this terrorist attack as an assault on the values of freedom of conscience and association, common to all mankind.

He said Pakistan earnestly hopes that the government of New Zealand will take immediate action to bring the perpetrators and abettors of this terror attack to justice, and ensure the safety and security of the affected communities.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with the authorities concerned in the country to obtain further details.

Meanwhile in a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal says that four Pakistanis were injured and being treated in hospitals, whereas five Pakistanis are missing. He said identities are being authenticated in consultation with local authorities.