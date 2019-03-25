French designer renames Peshawari Sandals, ‘Imran Sandals’

Web Desk: Famous French designer Christian Louboutin gave recognition to Pakistani traditional footwear in a rather unusual fashion with the creation of Peshawar sandals and renamed them as ‘Imran Sandals’.

Peshawari footwear has been reintroduced by the designer whose luxury collection is a favorite around the globe, now a French designer appeased the local public by giving them a name which has left many confused.

On the other hand, some reports have revealed that the shoes are dedicated to a close friend of Louboutin, artist Imran Qureshi.

The designer sandals come with a glitzy twist with studs fixed all around it in perky and glittery colors.