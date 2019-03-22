Front page of Christchurch newspaper reads ‘Salam’

WILLINGTON: The front page of The Press, Christchurch and the South Island’s premier daily newspaper and news website, had ‘Salam’ written in Arabic with its English transliteration and translation written below.

Other newspapers such as New Zealand Herald, The Dominion Post and Otago Daily Times also paid tribute to the martyrs of the attacks.

The front page of the New Zealand Herald had an image of a mosque filled with hearts and read, “A call to prayer. In unity there is strength.”

Otago Daily Times’ front page read “A city united” while The Dominion Post’s published names of the martyred and read, “1.32pm. Today we remember”.

The Azaan rang out across New Zealand on Friday followed by two minutes of nationwide silence to mark a week to the mosque attacks.

As the Azaan was broadcast around the country, thousands — including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and wounded survivors — stood in a park opposite the mosque where the killing began, as the nation of 4.5 million came to a standstill.

New Zealand is still in shock following the killings by alleged shooter Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national. Horrified Kiwis have responded with outpourings of love, with many embracing their Muslim neighbours on Friday in moving scenes across the country.

—INP