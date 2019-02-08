Memes on foreign players visiting Karachi

Web Desk: Karachi is gearing up for its first PSL 4 match of the year at the National Stadium. Here, all the six teams will play at least one match against one another.

Shane Watson of Australia, Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy of the West Indies will be the star attractions in the Twenty20 format for cricket-frenzied fans in Karachi.

When there is a PSL match in Pakistan, the social media filled with memes that give us laughter. As the players are coming to Pakistan, memes are started doing rounds.