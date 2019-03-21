Gautam Gambhir criticizes Virat Kohli captaincy

Web Desk: Virat Kohli is not a ‘shrewd captain’ who could be compared to his national team deputy Rohit Sharma or former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who have won three IPL titles each, feels former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir, report Khaleejtimes.

Gautam feels that in result oriented franchise environment, Kohli has been “lucky” to have survived despite Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) never winning the coveted title in his eight years as skipper.

I don’t see him as a shrewd captain. I don’t see him as a tactful captain (tactician). And he hasn’t won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record,” Gambhir told on host broadcasters’ ‘Star Sports’ show ‘GamePlan’.

“There are people who have won the trophy three times. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go. You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage,” Gambhir said.

“He has been a part of RCB, and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years, and he has been very lucky and should be thanking the franchise that they stuck with him. Because not many captains have got such a long rope where they haven’t won a tournament,” said Gambhir, who had to part ways with KKR in 2018 after seven long years and two titles.