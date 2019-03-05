General Zubair Hayat terms PAF spearhead of national defnece

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Tuesday visited the Air Headquarters in Islamabad and met with Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Paying rich tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat termed it the first line of national defence.

He said that PAF came up to the expectations of nation during the ongoing tension between Pakistan and India. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said that the nation proud of their pilots, who shot down enemy’s jets and thwarted its nefarious designs.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan apprised the CJCSC about the operational preparedness of PAF and said the air force was fully prepared to safeguard the motherland, whenever challenged.

Earlier, two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in bright day light on February 27, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had reported.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets had violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF had destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, two Indian pilot had been arrested by Pakistani troops.—NNI