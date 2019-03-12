Germany appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Germany has expressed concern over the recent tension between Pakistan and India and urged the two countries to resolve their issues through negotiations.

The expression was made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas while addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today.

He appreciated the speedy release of the Indian pilot and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of dialogue to India, saying that these steps helped de-escalate the tension between the two countries.

The German Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism. He particularly lauded Islamabad’ role in restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that Germany has good relations with Pakistan and it wants to promote cooperation with the country in trade and other sectors.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said solution of lingering Kashmir dispute through dialogue is imperative for peace and stability in the region. He said if there are atrocities in the held valley, there will be reaction. He said dialogue is the only way forward. Pakistan has never shied of dialogue. He said there is now increasing demand within India for engagement and dialogue with Kashmiri leadership.

On terrorism, the foreign minister said this is a regional and global challenge. He pointed out that Pakistan has taken a lot of steps to eliminate this menace. He said the present government is taking steps to implement the consensus national action plan on terrorism in letter and spirit.

Referring to the potential of economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Germany, the foreign minister said two well renowned German companies have expressed interest for investment in the country. He expressed the confidence that this will encourage others to come and invest in Pakistan. We welcome foreign investment in the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he also discussed with his German counterpart the idea of establishing a joint foreign trade chamber saying this will be a very positive step towards enhancing bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers also discussed matters pertaining to the German visa facilitation for Pakistani students of higher education. The two sides discussed the idea of ‘partnership schools’ in order to partner in the field of education.