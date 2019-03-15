Govt aiming to achieve 7pc growth rate target: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary has said the government is aiming to achieve six to seven percent growth rate target to materialize its promise to provide ample jobs in the country.

Giving an interview to a TV channel, he said 83 per cent respondents have also reposed their confidence on the transparency and impartiality of the general election.

The minister said the survey of International Republican Institute has once again confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were not even close to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reputation.

He said the people also stand by democracy as 59 percent of respondents have thrown their weight behind the system.

In January this year, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set a target for achieving seven percent growth rate besides alleviating poverty from the country.

“The government after coming into power has to face economic and other challenges. However, concrete steps are being taken to overcome these challenges,” he had said.

Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition was making hue and cry, just to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to get rid of their cases.—INP