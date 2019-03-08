Govt committed to provide women secure, enabling environment: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide women a secure and enabling environment to play their rightful role in nation’s development.
In a tweet on international women’s day being marked on Friday, he also paid tributes to Fatima Jinnah who stood steadfastly beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan.
On Women’s Day, we pay tribute to Fatima Jinnah who stood steadfastly beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring women a secure & enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation’s development. pic.twitter.com/tw71sDT1m0
