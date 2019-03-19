Govt committed to strengthening of parliament: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said the government is committed to strengthening of the parliament and the institutions involved in accountability.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said there is a need to further open the economy and make it more transparent.

Asad Umar said that sufficient work has already been done to reform the Federal Bureau of Revenue.

He rejected the allegations of the opposition regarding support of the proscribed organizations for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the general elections.

Earlier, addressing the Human Resource Summit, Finance Minister said development of human resource is an agenda item of the government and we have to remove hurdles in the way of fast-tracking of this sector.

He said investment in human resource development, health and education is very beneficial in the long run.

Asad Umar said that for the first time the government was integrating the social protection efforts instead of adopting the current fragmented approach.

He said that government is also establishing Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to work with private sector and mobilize funds for not only infrastructure projects but also for social sector.