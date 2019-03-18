Govt convenes parliamentary parties’ conference on March 28

ISLAMABAD: The government has convened a conference of parliamentary parties on 28th of this month to hold consultation on implementation of National Action Plan against terrorism.

In this connection, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has, at the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, dispatched a letter to the heads of parliamentary parties.

The letter says that the objective of the meeting is to highlight the objectives of National Action, which also includes not allowing the use of our soil for terrorist activities against any other country.

The letter says that National Action Plan is reflective of national consensus on the issue of terrorism. It says that implementation of the plan is in the long-term interest of the national.

It says the plan has envisages different steps for the elimination of terrorism.

The Foreign Minister says the consultation is part of the government’s commitment to swift implementation of Pakistan’s national strategy.

He said the strategy also envisages honouring of our responsibilities with regard to the UN restrictions and out obligation to international requirements about terror financing.