Govt decides to amend Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to amend the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 to bring individuals involved in money laundering to the book.

This was apprised during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Law Minister Muhammad Farogh Nasim briefed the meeting that relevant clauses of the anti -money laundering law will be included in Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said under the proposed amendments, trial of all crimes will be completed within six to 12 months.