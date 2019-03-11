Govt devises 3-pronged strategy to control banned organizations: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government has devised a three-pronged strategy to control the banned organizations economically, politically and administratively.

Talking to a private news channel, he said first of all these organizations would have to be de-weaponized.

The Information Minister said many people, who remained attached with banned outfits, now want to delink themselves from their activities.

He said the government would also take the opposition on-board on the issue of banned organizations.

Fawad Chaudhry said there is dire need to reform the country’s overall education system instead of only seminaries.

He said a National Syllabus Committee has been set up under supervision of Federal Education Minister to review the educational syllabus and suggest necessary reforms in it.

The Minister said there is plan to nationalize the seminaries and government has already allocated budget for this purpose.

He said reports regarding negative activities of some seminaries are being received and action would be taken against them.