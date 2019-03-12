Govt ensuring business friendly environment for foreign investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan says steps are being taken to ensure business friendly environment to the foreign investors and improving ease of doing business in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Mitsubishi Corporation led by its Chief Executive Kimihide Ando in Islamabad today.

Talking on the occasion, Kimihide Ando said that the company is encouraged by the business friendly policies of the present government and intends to further strengthen its footprint especially in meeting energy requirements of the country.

He also conveyed to the Prime Minister that the Government of Japan has decided to increase its engagement with Pakistan and support Japanese companies in increasing investment in Pakistan.

Kimihide Ando also briefed the Prime Minister about long association of Mitsubishi Corporation with Pakistan spanning over six decades undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

The Prime Minister welcomed the decision of Japanese Government and the interest of Mitsubishi Corporation regarding exploration of greater business opportunities in Pakistan.

Advisor to Prime Minister Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Energy Task Force Mr. Nadeem Babar and senior officials were also present on the occasion.