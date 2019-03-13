Govt, opposition to draft plan of action on countering terrorism: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the government will meet with the opposition to draft a plan of action to counter terrorism.

Addressing the Business Leaders Summit in Islamabad, the foreign minister said, “The government along with the opposition will draft a plan of action to counter terrorism. We will take all representatives along and move forward with national consensus.”

“Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval, we are about to write letters to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Part President Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he added.

The foreign minister further said, “All parliamentary leaders will also be invited to the Foreign Office.”

On Saturday while addressing the media in Sukkur, the foreign minister had said that they had invited all national parties to discuss the National Action Plan (NAP) and give their recommendations to improve it. “Given the tense situation, all parties are on one page and that is also the need of the hour,” he had said. —INP